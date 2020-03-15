U. Saucon Municipal Building Closed to Public Due to Coronavirus

As a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Upper Saucon Township officials have temporarily closed the municipal lobbies and public service windows at all township facilities until further notice. Essential business operations will be conducted through electronic means such as telephones, email and fax.

Contact details for township services are as follows:

In a post on their Facebook page the Upper Saucon Township Police Department said it will continue to operate normally, aside from the closure of its lobby and service window.

“We encourage that all non-emergency matters and reports be handled by phone whenever possible,” police said.

The police department said it has also temporarily suspended pre-employment fingerprinting services, which were previously available for township residents only. For copies of police reports or Right to Know requests and other information, visit the police department’s page on the township website.

Some other police departments in the area are also taking steps to help limit the potential for exposure to the virus and to encourage social distancing recommended by health and public safety officials.

For example, Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Engelhart said in a publicly-posted letter Friday that officers from his Bucks County department will be monitoring and maintaining a larger-than-average distance between themselves and others in order to help maintain the safety of everyone.

“If they respond in person, officers may ask a complainant to step outside in order to take a report,” Engelhart said. “We have asked officers to maintain a 6 to 10 feet distance between parties to further minimize the exposure risk ofall involved parties. Please do not take offense to these measures.”

“The Police Department also has a plan in place in the unlikely circumstance that would require either a full or partial quarantine of its personnel,” Engelhart added. “All Bucks County Chiefs of Police have been in constant communication to assure there is no disruption to public safety throughout the county.”

Public meeting cancellations in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, will be posted online, according to the announcement shared by township officials Friday.

As of Sunday, both the township board of superviors and township zoning hearing board meetings scheduled for Monday, March 23 had been canceled.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the Upper Saucon Township website and social media accounts for further updates.

Hellertown borough officials have taken a similar approach due to the coronavirus outbreak, closing Borough Hall to the public and canceling Monday’s scheduled borough council meeting.

