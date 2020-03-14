Local Coronavirus Closings, Cancellations, Modifications List

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of closings, cancellations and other impacts due to the coronavirus outbreak. If you have a COVID-19 related announcement for the good of the community you would like listed, please email it to josh@sauconsource.com for consideration. We will do our best to maintain/expand this list as a community service.

As of March 14, there are no known cases of coronavirus in the Saucon Valley. There is one presumptive positive or confirmed case in Northampton County and 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Pennsylvania as of noon March 14. For regular updates on the coronavirus follow the PA Department of Health on Twitter.

Organizations, Schools, Churches

Businesses

Major supermarket chains including Giant and Wegmans have announced changes to their hours at their 24-hour stores only. There are no 24-hour stores in the Lehigh Valley, so local stores aren’t affected. “Starting on Saturday, March 14 and until further notice, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6 a.m. the following day,” spokeswoman Laura Jacobs said. “The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.” For more information contact your local store. Some supermarkets have also announced that they are limiting quantities on certain items such as hand sanitizer.

The Art Establishment: Fifth birthday celebration scheduled for March 22 is postponed indefinitely. Classes and workshops are still scheduled.

Hellertown Dental Group: HDG is asking that patients please reschedule their appointment if they’re experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms and/or if they have traveled outside the U.S. in the last 30 days. If they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 they are asked to reschedule.

Local restaurants: Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown has announced that it will begin daily delivery service (from 4 to 8 p.m.) starting Wednesday, March 18. In an email Thursday owner Andy Lee said Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held beginning with Irish Breakfast at 8 a.m. however with limits on the number of people allowed in the building at one time, due to social distancing recommendations. Reservations are recommended: 610-838-6555 or at BraveheartHighlandPub.com. Vassi’s Drive-in in Hellertown is reminding customers that they can call ahead to place their orders (610-838-1877) or order food for delivery via the GrubHub app. Many other local eateries also offer delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and other apps, so inquire with them to see if delivery is an option.

Movie theaters: Most movie theaters remain open with normal operations. Call your local cinema to verify that all films are being screened as scheduled.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others circulating among animals, including camels, cats and bats.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

How can the coronavirus spread?

Human coronaviruses spread just like the flu or a cold:

Through the air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it

Occasionally, fecal contamination

How can I help protect myself?

Prevention: