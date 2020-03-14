Coronavirus Precautions Close Hellertown Borough Hall

If you’re used to visiting Hellertown Borough Hall to conduct business in person, you are about to get a time-out, courtesy of precautions being instituted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In an email Saturday afternoon, borough officials announced that the building will be closed to the public until further notice, effective immediately.

Anyone requiring assistance with borough-related matters is asked to call Borough Hall at 610-838-7041 or to contact the appropriate department via email. Contact information is available on the borough’s website.

A drop box outside Borough Hall is available for the use of individuals who need to make payments or submit permits, and officials said it will be checked frequently.

The email indicated that building inspections will continue as needed and “planned permit applications will continue to be processed.”

All public meetings scheduled for the week of March 16 are canceled with the exception of Wednesday’s zoning hearing board meeting at 6:30 p.m., which is subject to change.

Borough police, fire and EMS will continue to operate as normal, as will garbage and recycling collections.

The borough asked that residents “please make sure your garbage bags are tied shut.”

Borough parks and trails remain open for passive use.

Borough playgrounds will also remain open, however “the playground equipment will not be disinfected and therefore we encourage following safe hygiene and social distancing guidelines as set forth by the State of Pennsylvania and CDC,” the email said. “Use of the playground equipment is at your own risk and we encourage parents to be mindful during this time.”

The borough said it is encouraging “neighbors to help neighbors” during this time.

“As a community we will persevere through this crisis,” the email concluded. “This situation is rapidly developing, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant.”

For more information about the coronavirus please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC websites.

Saucon Valley schools along with all other K-12 schools in Pennsylvania are closed until March 30 due to the spread of the virus.

To read about other local impacts of the coronavirus, click here.