Driver in Double Fatal ’16 Crash on I-78 Sentenced to House Arrest

The New Jersey woman who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township in September 2016–killing her two grandchildren–pleaded no contest Monday to two of the charges she had been facing and was sentenced to roughly one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

Police investigators said Nadine Walton, 58, of Newark, had marijuana in her system when she lost control of her car near the Hellertown exit on I-78 east and struck a guard rail, ejecting her daughter, five-year-old grandson and two-year-old granddaughter.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that Walton–who pleaded no contest to an involuntary manslaughter charge–claims to have no memory of the crash but accepted responsibility for it, and will serve her time on house arrest because of injuries she received in it.