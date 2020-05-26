Irene Fabian, 94, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.)

Irene Fabian, 94, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born on Aug. 21, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Nellie (Marics) Strommer. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Fabian, who died Feb. 24, 2004. They were married on April 23, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She was predeceased by her brother: Charles (Chas) Strommer.

Irene was a 1943 graduate of Liberty High School. She was employed by the Bureau of Employment Security, Department of Labor and Industry in the Allentown District Office and Bethlehem Local Office as a secretary and test administrator; for a short time, she was employed in the local PA Liquor Control Board as a stenographer in the Allentown office; and also, in the local U.S. Navy Department Office of the Inspector of Naval Material and Contract Termination Division. Her most important job was taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as godmother, cousin and neighbor. Friends and family were always welcome to drop in and there was always room at the table for extra guests. She was a wonderful cook and her home was a gathering place for the holidays. Her Hungarian kiffles were always a big hit.

She was a devoted Catholic and when she could not attend Mass any longer, she watched it on EWTN and looked forward to the Eucharistic ministers who brought her Jesus and prayed with her. She was a member of a former Rosary Group which gathered frequently, a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, St. Theresa’s Women’s Guild, St. Joseph’s Society and William Penn Fraternal Association. She touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed. Thanks to godchildren, cousins, neighbors and friends, whose kindness and visits were so appreciated!

SURVIVORS

Children: Joseph of Hellertown; daughters: Elaine Shelly (Kevan) of Elkridge, Md., and Rose (Steve) Moser of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Christina (Paul) Miller, Stephen (fiancé Melissa) Moser, Michele (Anthony) Kirby, Liana Shelly, Joseph Fabian, Jonathan Shelly, Katheryn Fabian, Camila and Andrea Shelly; great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Abigail, Paul Jr., Cole and Micah Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy Strommer.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees’ cars on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The remembrance will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Donations may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church and/or the Visiting Nurse Association of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.