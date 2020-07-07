Fireworks Get Green Light from Hellertown Borough Council

The show’s timing will be a bit different this year, but Hellertown will have a fireworks extravaganza for residents to enjoy later this summer, borough council decided Monday.

Council gave the green light to Dewey Fire Company No. 1 to put on a show at Steel Club in late August; a show which may not have happened, had it not been for an outpouring of community support.

After fire company president Gail Nolf was unable to secure financial support from council for the show last month, businesses and residents rallied to save the fireworks by raising nearly $20,000. That’s enough to pay for this year’s show and still have money remaining; money Nolf said will be rolled over to help finance next year’s sparklers.

The show that will be held this year will be staged on Steel Club property within the borough. The country club is located in both Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.

Fire company representative Lt. Matthew Simkovic told council the precise location from which the fireworks will be ignited is yet to be determined.

“We are working with Dave Spirk, the owner of Steel Club, and also Celebrations Fireworks to get that physical location nailed down,” Simkovic said, noting that approximately 60 acres of club property are located within borough limits.

“We just need to figure out where is going to be the best viewing point for all the surrounding areas and also the safest for everybody doing the covid thing right,” he said.

Under the current three-color, tiered classification system for Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening, Northampton County is classified as “green,” which means there is a limit of 250 people for all gatherings. It is unknown if that requirement will be lifted by the time the fireworks are scheduled to explode on Friday, Aug. 21 (rain date: Saturday, Aug. 22).

Borough council unanimously approved the dates and location with little discussion.

More information about the show will be forthcoming later in the summer. Follow Dewey Fire Company on Facebook for updates.

To watch a video recording of Monday’s council meeting on Facebook, click here.

The next Hellertown Borough Council meeting is scheduled to be held online via WebEx on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Information about the meeting agenda and how to join will be posted on the borough website in advance.