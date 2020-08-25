Who’s Stealing, Burning Trump Flags in Upper Bucks Community?

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday they are investigating an incident in which a Trump flag displayed on private property in Upper Bucks County was reportedly burned, in an apparent act of politically-motivated criminal mischief.

It’s also not the first time this summer that a Trump flag in the same area has been targeted.

State police said the flag-burning incident happened sometime between 8 p.m. Aug. 12 and 6 a.m. Aug. 13 on a property on Center Hill Road, which is in the Upper Black Eddy section of Nockamixon Township.

Although it is unknown if the two incidents are related, state police at Dublin investigated a separate incident involving a different Trump flag on Center Hill Road in Upper Black Eddy in June.

In that incident, police said both a “Trump 2020 No More Bullshit” flag and a “subdued American flag” with a blue stripe were stolen from the yard of a 66-year-old male resident.

Police identified the owner of the flag that was burned earlier this month as a 62-year-old woman.

In both cases police said the value of the flags was $20 or less.

Anyone with information about either incident should call troopers at the Dublin state police barracks at 215-249-9191.