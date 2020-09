Contributed content

A resident of Lower Saucon Township reports having had an uninvited visitor Friday who was furry, black and walked on four paws.

The black bear sighting occurred at 6:35 a.m. on Ridge Drive, where it was recorded by a resident’s security camera.

The resident said the bear in the video has been active in the area of Ridge Drive for the past couple months.

Ridge Drive is located in Wassergass, in the more rural, eastern part of the township.

Note: The video below is reader-contributed.