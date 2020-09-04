Lower Milford Woman Scammed Out of $400, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville said Friday that a Lower Milford Township woman was scammed out of $400 by someone posing as a potential buyer of a purse she was selling on eBay.

In a news release about the case, police said the “unknown actor” contacted the 18-year-old woman “wanting to purchase a purse from her.”

That person told the woman to provide $400 in eBay gift cards along with the purse.

“The victim gave the unknown actor the information for the gift cars but did not send the purse due to feeling unsure about the unknown actor’s demands,” police said.

“The victim is out $400 due to this incident,” they added.

The woman reported the incident to police on Thursday, according to the news release.