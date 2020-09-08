Why is Starbucks at the Promenade Shops Closed?

Many readers have reached out to Saucon Source to express concern about a closed coffee shop over the past couple days.

It’s not just any coffee shop, however. It’s the normally-busy Starbucks store at the center of the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.

The store closed abruptly over the weekend, and as of Tuesday it remained closed for a third straight day.

On Sunday, a note with a frownie face drawn on it was taped to the store’s front door.

The note said, “Were (sic) closed all day today,” but offered no explanation for the closure or timeline for the store’s reopening.

Likewise, the Promenade Shops website lists the store as being “temporarily closed,” without explanation. The store is also listed as temporarily closed on its Google listing.

Saucon Source has reached out to the corporate communications department for Starbucks to request information about why the store is closed.

If we receive additional information about the closed Starbucks, our story will be updated.

Like most Starbucks locations throughout the area, the Promenade Shops store was closed for several months following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The stores began to reopen in stages over the spring and summer, as the state also reopened by loosening restrictions on dining and shopping.

The first phase of its reopening was in early May, when customers were once again able to order via a mobile device and then pick up their order at the store.

The Promenade Shops Starbucks did not return to its pre-pandemic operating hours until Aug. 3.

Those hours were 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

According to the store listing on the Promenade Shops website, as of Aug. 24 the store’s hours were again changed to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.