Trump Sign Stolen in Milford, Biden Signs Taken in Trumbauersville

Upper Bucks County continues to be plagued by sporadic thefts of presidential campaign signs, according to reports from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who patrol much of the area.

On Wednesday, state troopers announced that they’re now investigating sign thefts on both sides of the political spectrum.

In Milford Township, police said a Trump 2020 sign was reported stolen Monday by a resident of Esten Road.

The 60-year-old resident told police his sign–which was valued at $20–was taken sometime between Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 20.

In the nearby municipality of Trumbauersville borough, police said a 28-year-old resident reported that “multiple” Biden/Harris signs belonging to him were taken from his front lawn area along Chestnut Drive sometime between 10 and 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about either case should contact state police at the Dublin barracks by calling 215-249-9191.