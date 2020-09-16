Biden Signs Stolen from Quakertown Area Yard, Police Say

As Election Day draws closer, signs for both the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates continue to disappear from yards throughout the region.

Among the latest incidents involving the theft of or damage to political campaign signs is one Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say they’re investigating in the Quakertown area.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a 68-year-old resident of Hillcrest Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, reported that two “Joe Biden 2020” signs were stolen from his property sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 12.

Police said the value of the signs is $25.

A number of incidents involving the theft of Donald Trump signs have also been reported in Upper Bucks County communities in recent weeks.

Anyone with information about the theft of the Biden signs in Milford Township can contact Tpr. Anthony Carbone at the Dublin state police barracks at 215-249-9191.