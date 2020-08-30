Biden, ‘Black Lives Matter’ Signs Stolen from Yard, Police Say

Credit: SignsOfJustice.com (Fair Use)

Not far from the area in which a Trump flag was recently burned and another was stolen police say a campaign sign promoting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as well as a sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were reported stolen.

In a news release Sunday, state police from the Dublin barracks said that on Aug. 17 they took a report of two stolen yard signs from a 58-year-old resident of Stony Garden Road, in the Kintnersville section of Haycock Township, Bucks County.

Police said the theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 from the front yard of the residence.

Each sign measures 18 by 24 inches and is valued at $10, they added.

Dublin state police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.