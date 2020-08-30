Woman Loses $5500 in Puppy Scam, Police Say

An attempt to purchase some pricy puppies ended badly for a Quakertown area woman, who police say was scammed out of nearly $5,500 in an illicit online scheme.

In a news release, state police at Dublin said Sunday that the theft of $5,490 was reported Friday in Milford Township.

“The unknown actor made the victim believe they were sending two puppies and worked for AmericanExShipper.com,” the news release said. “The unknown actor then had the victim purchase multiple gift cards and send the information via email and through a Zelle application.”