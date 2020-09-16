Giant Plans to Hire 4,000 New Employees

If you’re looking for work or perhaps know someone who is, the Giant Company has 4,000 reasons for you to consider it as a potential future place of employment.

The company announced this week that it’s hiring an additional 4,000 part- and full-time employees to meet continuing demand for groceries, now and into the holiday season.

Part- and full-time opportunities at stores across the chain include cashier, stocking, deli and other fresh department positions, Giant said in a news release.

“With the increased demand for both in-store and online grocery shopping continuing, we are looking to hire in all areas of the business throughout the holiday season and beyond, helping us deliver on our purpose of connecting families for a better future, while having fun along the way,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, the Giant Company.

“The Giant Company culture is one of inclusion and belonging, where everyone is respected, valued and heard,” Lutcavage said. With immediate openings across the organization, new team members will be immersed in a robust training program, which Giant said is rooted in its newly-launched brand platform called “For Today’s Table.”

The company said it is “committed to investing in its 35,000 talented team members by offering best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement and encourage work-life balance.”

Late last year, Giant announced new parental leave benefits that will provide qualifying full- and part-time team members with four weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child.

“This is in addition to the six weeks paid short-term disability for birthing mothers,” the news release noted. “The paid parental leave complements the competitive wages and benefits available to eligible team members, including paid time off, education reimbursement, healthcare and disability coverage.”

Since January, Giant said it has hired approximately 7,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands.

Individuals interested in a job at Giant can apply online or speak with any store manager.

Locally there are Giant stores in Lower Saucon Township, Coopersburg, Quakertown, Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township and a number of other nearby communities.