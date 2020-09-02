21 Trump Signs Stolen from Upper Bucks Property, Police Say

There has been another theft of Trump signage in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Wednesday.

The theft follows one of a “Trump No More Bullshit” flag in June that occurred on Center Hill Road in Upper Black Eddy and another more recent incident which police said involved the burning of a different Trump flag at a nearby property.

In the latest incident, police said 21 blue Trump signs valued at $3.50 each were stolen from the front yard of a property on Meginnes Road in the Kintnersville section of the township.

They said the 58-year-old property owner reported the theft at 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the stolen Trump signs is asked to call Tpr. Brennan Long at the Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.

The incident follows closely on the heels of one in which Hellertown Police say two girls allegedly stole and damaged Trump signs belonging to a resident who was away on vacation.