Riegelsville Man Injured in Rt. 33 Crash, Police Say

A Riegelsville man suffered a suspected serious injury in a crash on Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release Friday, police said Michael T. Hahn, 39, was southbound in the right lane and approaching the Freemansburg Avenue exit when he “made an incorrect turn into the shoulder and overturned.”

Police said the 2009 BMW M3 Hahn was driving overturned onto its roof and slid to a stop at the point where the exit ramp meets Rt. 33 south.

The accident happened at 1:13 p.m. and Hahn was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the police news release.

Police said Hahn was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment.

They also said he was cited for careless driving.

Lehigh Valley Live published a photo of the accident scene in a story about it Friday.