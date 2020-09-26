Fall Leaves Turning Early Thanks to Chilly Temperatures (Photos)

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Fall Leaves

A maple tree along Skibo Road in Lower Saucon Township is tinged with orange, less than a week after the start of fall.

Before the summer of 2020 had officially ended, fall temperatures had already arrived, but they were merely a taste of things to come according to area weather forecasters.

Record lows in the low to mid 30s were set at the airport in Allentown last weekend, and temperatures well below freezing–and well below normal for this time of year–are again possible by the first week in October, according to Pennsylvania Weather Action.

One benefit of the colder-than-average temperatures has been an early start to the state’s colorful annual fall foliage spectacle. Trees throughout east central and northeast Pennsylvania are already displaying autumnal splotches of red, orange and yellow leaves, about a week ahead of schedule, PWA lead forecaster Josh Adams reported Saturday.

Fall Leaves

Burning bush behind the Burger King on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg lived up to its name Saturday.

Areas across the state’s northern tier counties are already approaching peak color, while in the Lehigh Valley Adams said we can expect to see peak colors in two to three weeks.

Currently, about 25 percent of the tree species in east central Pennsylvania are displaying changing colors, Adams wrote in his first Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report of the season.

For those yearning for a return to summer, temperatures over the next few days will be above normal, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The warmth will not last long, however, as by Friday highs will only reach the mid 60s, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast for Hellertown.

Be sure to enjoy the fall foliage while you can, as state environmental officials are predicting that this year’s display may be the most colorful in years.

Fall Leaves

Some of the trees along N. Main Street just outside Coopersburg borough were various shades of yellow Saturday, thanks to cooler-than-normal temperatures that have hastened the changing of this year’s leaves.

Fall Leaves

Hints of fall color were visible in Spring Valley Saturday.

Fall Leaves

The crowns of maple trees that line Skibo Road just outside Hellertown were tinged crimson Saturday.

Fall Leaves

The leaves on a tree near the Saucon Rail Trail crossing at Station Avenue in Coopersburg were rapidly changing from green to yellow Saturday.

Fall Leaves

Trees along Sioux Street in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, showed fairly advanced fall coloration Saturday.

Fall Leaves

In Lower Saucon Township, Spring Valley Road was a pretty sight to behold thanks to the early fall foliage that is decorating it.

Fall Leaves

In addition to the benefits of exercise, the Saucon Rail Trail also offers local residents some outstanding vantage points for “leaf-peeping” each fall. The pictured section of trail is adjacent to the Reading Drive trailhead in Lower Saucon Township.

Fall Leaves

Sunlight dapples the yellowing leaves of a tree near Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern in Spring Valley, Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

Fall Leaves

On the wings of a mild breeze, colorful leaves fluttered to the ground Saturday. In so doing, they helped mark one of the earliest starts to fall foliage season in years.

Leave a Review or Comment