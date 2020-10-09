Community Art Walk Celebrates Pandemic-Inspired Creativity

Rather than bemoan the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant major disruptions in how we live our lives, some local residents recently decided to make lemonade out of the proverbial lemon by channeling their energy into creating art inspired by COVID.

Erica Shorb was one of those people, and she was later inspired to organize a Community Art Walk in Hellertown to display others’ coronavirus pandemic-inspired works of art.

Located along the scenic walking path through Borough Authority Park, the open-air installation called Corona Season: Beauty Revealed features 15 works of art.

The display–which features paintings, sculpture, mosaics and other types of media–opened Sept. 19 and will remain accessible to visitors until Sunday, Oct. 18.

Shorb received special permission from Hellertown Borough Council in August to mount the innovative display, which represents the fruit of local people’s artistic endeavors, some of which are personal expressions of their creativity.

Others share messages of support for others during this time of uncertainty, such as “Stay Strong” and “We’ll Get Through This.”

Each work of art is accompanied by a mounted laminated description that includes information about its creator or creators and what inspired it.

The Community Art Walk is sponsored by Evoke Solar of Hellertown.

Borough Authority Park is located at Rentzheimer Drive and Water Street, where it splits to become New York Avenue. The park is open daily from dawn until dusk.