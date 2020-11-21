Shirley Louise (Peet) Cox, 92, of Bethlehem (Obituary)

Shirley Louise (Peet) Cox, 92, of Bethlehem, died at home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with family at her side. She was the wife of Rev. Dr. Howard H. Cox, with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage in September. Shirley was born on Dec. 20, 1927, in Bristol, Pa., to Charles H. Peet and Lottie (Guthrie) Peet. In 1949, she graduated from Penn State University, where she met her future husband. A lifelong learner and accomplished pianist, she delighted in reading, writing, crossword puzzles, gardening, time spent outside, her cat Ginger, her friends, and most of all her family. Shirley was an usher for the Bach Choir of Bethlehem for many festivals. She was a faithful member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem, and its Friendship Bible Class. She wrote the text to hymn 541, “To God Whose Mercy Knows No Bounds,” published in the current Moravian hymnal. She was a supporter of Saucon Source, an independent local news website covering the greater Saucon Valley area. An advocate for those less fortunate, she volunteered as a teacher and mentor. As a longtime member of College Hill Moravian Church, she spearheaded the funding and purchase of a pipe organ, helped design and create a memorial garden and co-led a social issues adult Sunday School class with guest speakers from the community. Shirley was an avid baseball, softball and Moravian College basketball fan. Creative and naturally talented, Shirley’s gifts included painting, sewing, knitting and furniture refinishing. She was known for her grace, wit, charm, empathy and compassion. Shirley leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and caring that’s made the world a better place.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children: Martha Cox Popichak (Andy), Emily Cox (Henry Rathvon), Jonathan Cox (Eleanor Bush) and Sara Cox; and five grandchildren: Josh Popichak, Sylvia Popichak, Abigail Cox, Charlotte Cox and Hannah Hook. She was predeceased by brothers: Robert and Charles.

SERVICES AND MEMORIALS

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Nisky Hill Cemetery, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be sent to Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 and/or New Bethany Ministries, Attn: Marc Rittle, Exec. Dir., 333 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

