Hellertown Borough Councilman Announces Campaign for Fourth Term

Hellertown Borough Council member Thomas “Tom” Rieger announced Friday that he will seek a fourth term on council this year. Rieger currently serves as council president.

In a news release, he said he has strived to represent the interests of all residents while working to keep municipal operating costs down and delivering on quality-of-life issues.

“For the last 11 years I have consistently fought to control costs and increase the quality of life to the best of my abilities on behalf of all residents of Hellertown, regardless of political affiliation,” said Rieger, a Democrat. “For the last seven years I have been chosen by my fellow councilors to lead borough council as council president. As council president, I have done my best to provide unwavering and consistent leadership during my entire term in what has proven to be incredibly challenging at times.”

Rieger rejected party ideology in his statement, and said council has rejected it as well.

“As a registered Democrat I will continue to run as a Democratic candidate for Hellertown Borough Council,” he said. “However, I continue to promise, and let my record show, that I will never support partisan politics nor let ideological differences sway or drive decisions that threaten the foundation of our community.”

“I ask everyone, regardless of party, to stand and support my candidacy to ensure continued steadfast leadership prevails,” he continued, noting that Republicans may support him in his primary race if they so choose. The Pennsylvania primary election is closed, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans may vote in it, typically for the members of their own party who are running for election.

“You may write me in on your Republican ballot as you have done…in every election because we share a common vision for our great borough,” Rieger said.

This year’s primary election will be held Tuesday, May 18, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Monday, May 3.

Rieger said the current Hellertown Borough Council has residents’ best interests in mind.

“Your council has resisted the spread of partisan squabbling and harsh rhetoric that has become prominent through all levels of government and throughout our area,” he claimed. “We have worked together to invest millions of dollars back into the community we love. This funding has fixed our roads, upgraded our parks and protected the great assets that our forefathers built.”

“I do promise you none of this spending was done frivolously or without diligent thought and preparation,” Rieger went on to say. “We continue to work together to this day to fix our issues and invest in our future because doing so will allow Hellertown to continue to be an amazing place to live, work and play.”

Rieger holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in business management from East Stroudsburg University and is currently employed by HNL Lab Medicine as Director of Materials Management.

His news release noted that he is an active member and secretary of New Temple Lodge #720 F. & A.M. of Pennsylvania, treasurer of the Northeastern PA Association of Healthcare Materials Management and past chairman as well as a board member of the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Valley of Allentown A.A.S.R.N.M.J, a member of Rajah Shrine of Reading and a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church of Allentown.

“While we will not agree on 100 percent of the issues in front of us, none of them are taken lightly or without heartfelt due diligence and thought,” Rieger said. “I would like to continue to work for all residents of Hellertown and renew my pledge of making sure tomorrow is better than today, and that is why I am asking for your continued support and your vote in my re-election bid.”

More information is available by emailing Rieger at RiegerforCouncil@gmail.com or via his campaign Facebook page.