Vivian L. (Geissler) Chambers, 91, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Vivian L. (Geissler) Chambers, 91, of Coopersburg, Springfield Township, died March 1, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late George Chambers. Born in Elkins Park, Pa., on Sept. 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Laura (Gill) Geissler. She enjoyed gardening and was a lifelong Phillies fan.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by two daughters: Patti Diane McCurdy of Slatington and Beverly Ann Foellner (Phillip) of Center Valley; two sons: Steven Robert Chambers (Laurie) of Williams Township and Alan George Chambers (Patsy) of Upper Black Eddy; a sister: Diane Pitetti of Hatboro; eight grandchildren: Brian, Matthew, Amanda (Jeff), David, Justin, Kevin, Kyle and Jesse; two great-grandchildren: Victoria and Hayden. She was predeceased by seven brothers.

SERVICES

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc., Quakertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to Disabled Veterans Chapter 84 c/o The American Legion, 610 E. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951 or to the American Diabetes Foundation, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.