Arthur J. Bernhardt, 87, of Hellertown/Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arthur James Bernhardt, 87, of Hellertown/Lower Saucon, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Hellertown on Sept. 25, 1933 to the late Charles and Mary (Kukoda) Bernhardt. He graduated from Moravian College and served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany, prior to beginning his career as a high school English teacher. He taught at Saucon Valley Senior High School for over 25 years, retiring in 1985. He was a kind and thoughtful teacher, and his students always enjoyed him. He was also a sweet, caring father and grandfather. His favorite things were early mornings and taking care of his large yard, which over the years included gardens, fruit and nut trees, and flower beds. On most afternoons, he could be found sitting outside with one or more of his numerous cats or dogs, which he had involuntarily adopted over the years. He was a quiet, exceptionally generous man, who loved his home, his family, his pets and his peaceful life.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his children: Ann K. Scibelli of Swampscott, Mass., Karl A. Bernhardt of Easton; grandchildren: Marco J. and Nicolas C. Scibelli, Sara J. and Joseph N. Lombardi; sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn and B.J. Patterson; and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Esther Rogers and Robert Bernhardt.

SERVICES

Services are private. Interment will be at the Hellertown Union Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, c/o the Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; and/or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.