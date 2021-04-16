Patricia A. Dipippa, 77, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Patricia A. Dipippa, 77, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of Anthony L. Dipippa. Patricia was born in Fountain Hill on May 24, 1943 to the late Thomas and Lucille McCall. She worked in customer service for Prudential Insurance and Hartford Insurance. Prior employment was at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. as a hostess/receptionist and at United Airlines in New York City in reservations. Patricia was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem Township. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she enjoyed skiing and loved the beach.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 52 years last Sept. 7; sons: Scott A. (Stacie Gill) of Easton, Christopher (Tara) of Allentown; siblings: Bonnie (David Confer) Harley of Lehighton, Sharon (Barry) Miller of Ormond Beach, Fla., Thomas of Ormond Beach, Fla., Edward (Wendy) of Nazareth, James (Irene) of Easton; grandchildren: Kaila, Nicholas, Noah, Anthony, Brady, Angela and Jonah; great-grandchildren: Corbin, Rosston and Marlin; brothers and sisters-in-law in Berwick.

SERVICE

There will be a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.