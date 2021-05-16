Polling Places: Where to Vote in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Twp.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania is this Tuesday, May 18, and some voters may be wondering where they will go to cast their ballots if they are voting in person.

Below is a list of polling places in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Additional information about polling places may be found on the Northampton County Elections Homepage–which includes a link to an interactive map–and via the Pennsylvania Department of State’s polling place locator, which allows users to search for their polling place by address. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

HELLERTOWN BOROUGH

Ward 1 (from Bachman Street and Linden Avenue north to the Bethlehem city and Lower Saucon township lines): Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown. Ward 2 (south of Bachman Street and Linden Avenue, north of Water Street, Penn Street and Durham Street): St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown. Ward 3 (south of Water Street, Penn Street and Durham Street to the Lower Saucon Township line): Saucon Valley High School gymnasium, 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP

District 1: Saucon Valley High School gymnasium, 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown. District 2: Leithsville Fire Station-Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 1995 Leithsville Road, Hellertown. District 3: Saucon Community Bible Fellowship Church, 2190 Easton Road, Bethlehem. District 4: Lower Saucon Town Hall, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem. District 5: Steel City Volunteer Fire Co., 2121 Riverside Drive, Bethlehem. District 6: Southeastern Fire Station-Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 2687 Wassergass Road, Hellertown. District 7: Se-Wy-Co Fire Station-Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem. District 8: Se-Wy-Co Fire Station-Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.

Among the races in which Saucon Valley residents will be casting votes is the race for a seat on the Saucon Valley School Board. Click here to learn more about the candidates. Among the other races in which local voters will be casting ballots are Hellertown Mayor, Hellertown Borough Council, Lower Saucon Township Council and Northampton County Council.

Several statewide amendment questions are also on this year’s primary ballot.

How did Hellertown and Lower Saucon residents vote in the 2020 presidential election? Click here to view the results by district and ward.

For more information about voting in Pennsylvania’s primary, visit VotesPA.com.