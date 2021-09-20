Area Companies Represented at NJ Firemen’s Convention: PHOTOS

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Numerous volunteer fire companies from the Lehigh Valley area and Poconos shared respect from across the state line by being represented at the New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention, fire expo and parade, which were held in Wildwood over the weekend.

Among those who displayed vehicles and equipment outside the seaside city’s convention center–and right next to its famous boardwalk–were Nancy Run Fire Company of Bethlehem Township; McAdoo Fire Company Inc. of McAdoo, Schuylkill County; Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Company of Saylorsburg, Monroe County; Shawnee Fire Company of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County; Liberty Fire Company of Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County; Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company of Pocono Township, Monroe County; and Quakertown Fire Company No. 1 of Quakertown, Bucks County. At least one other area fire company–from Lake Harmony, Carbon County–participated in Saturday’s parade through the streets of Wildwood.

The festivities–which drew thousands to the resort town–had special significance for those who attended, as they marked the first time the convention was held in two years.

Last year’s events were canceled completely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about the convention, which has been held in Wildwood since the 1970s, visit NJFireExpo.com.

Next year’s convention is scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, 2022, according to the website for the New Jersey State Firemen’s Asssociation.