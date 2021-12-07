2021-2022 Panther Wrestling Preview…Plus, A Request for Support

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Hey, Panther fans, here we go again! It’s time to preview the 2021-2022 Saucon Valley Panther wrestling team. For sure, last season was all mucked-up due to COVID and the plethora of restrictions that came along with the mitigation efforts. Hopefully this year, everybody–including the entire PIAA winter sports world–can stay healthy and allow fans throughout Pennsylvania and the nation to enjoy an entire season without incident.

Even though last season went helter-skelter, the powerful Panthers had their share of success. As a team, Saucon Valley went 7-1 in the Colonial League, with their only loss coming from Notre Dame-Green Pond’s fabricated lineup. Overall, the Panthers amassed a 9-2 record with their only other dual-meet loss coming from Wilson (West-Lawn).

Last year, Saucon Valley opted out of the dual-meet postseason, instead choosing to minimize COVID exposure with a full focus on health and navigating the individual post-season. The Panthers did crown two District XI champions in Ty Csencsits (189) and Dante Mahffey (215). By finishing second in the District XI tournament, Cael Markle (138), Liam Scrivanich (160) and Jake Jones (172) earned the right to join Csencsits and Mahaffey and advance to Regionals. Jones, Csencsits and Mahaffey went further to qualify for the state tournament. Jones (4th), Mahaffey (6th) and Csencsits (8th) all found the podium and became PIAA state medalists.

This year’s Panther lineup welcomes back all five of those regional qualifiers and state medalists to lead Saucon into this new season. Barring any surprises, this year’s schedule includes your typical mix of individual tournaments, dual-meet tournaments and Colonial League action.

The Panthers will start their season in Williamsport with an individual tournament at the Top Hat Classic on Dec. 10 and 11 before opening the 2021-2022 Colonial League season with a couple of December scuffles with Northern Lehigh (Dec. 15) and Pen Argyl (Dec. 21). Highlighted on the Colonial League schedule is the Jan. 13 meeting with Notre Dame-Green Pond. And, of course, the Colonial League Tournament at the end of January which will likely feature a rematch with the Crusaders. Head Coach Chad Shirk’s Panthers will get the holiday season kick-started with the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware on Dec. 18 and 19 before competing in the Hurricane Classic over the winter break at Liberty High School on Dec. 28 and 29. Saucon Valley will once again compete in the Big Red Duals at Souderton High School on Jan. 15 before crashing the party at the Northern Lebanon Berserker Duals on Jan. 22. It will, hopefully, be a full regular season schedule packed with plenty of competition all designed to get the Panthers ready to peak for the postseason push to Hershey.

(File Photo)

2021-2022 Saucon Valley Panthers

Seniors: Chris Arciuolo, Ryan Crookham, Ty Csencsits, Ryan Gilbert, Trey Griffis, Dante Mahaffey, Cael Markle, Jack Marouchoc and Connor Nicholas

Juniors: Mason Beckowski, Zoie Coronado, Jake Jones, Ty Pfizenmayer, Travis Riefenstahl and Liam Scrivanich

Sophomores: Landon Beckowski, Arberi Duka and Leonidas Zaharakis

Freshmen: Jackson Albert, Aiden Grogg, Cole Hubert, Hector Mateo, Ava Riehl and Jared Rohn



Coach’s Quote: “We have a great group of kids that are working really hard right now. The kids are excited to get back to a normal wrestling season and compete against some of the best teams in the state on a weekly basis. We are thankful that we will have fans in the stands this year. This is an incredible community that travels well and supports our team year in and year out.” Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Possible Panther Lineup for 2021-2022:

106: Fr. Cole Hubert (Four-Time VEWL Champ)

113: Fr. Aiden Grogg (VEWL Champ)

120: Fr. Jackson Albert (VEWL Champ)

126: Fr. Hector Mateo (VEWL medalist)

132: Sr. Connor Nicholas (Two-time District XI medalist)

138: Jr. Travis Riefenstahl (Two-time District XI medalist, State qualifier)

145: Jr. Mason Beckowski (District XI medalist) or Sr. Cael Markle (Three-time District XI medalist)

152: Sr. Chris Arciuolo (Two-time District medalist, State qualifier)

160: Jr. Liam Scrivanich (2021 Fargo Greco National Champ, District XI medalist, State qualifier)

172: Jr. Jake Jones (Two-time State qualifier, State medalist)

189: Sr. Ty Csencsits (Three-time District XI medalist, District XI champ, Two-time State qualifier, State medalist)

215: Jr. Ty Pfizenmayer (District XI medalist, State qualifier)

285: Sr. Jack Marouchoc or So. Arberi Duka

Injury Time:

160/172 Fr. Jared Rohn (Keystone Youth State Champion)

138 Sr. Ryan Crookham (Two-time PIAA State Champion)

215 Sr. Dante Mahaffey (District Champion, State medalist)

(File Photo)

Click here for Saucon Valley’s 2021-2022 wrestling schedule!

Up Next: Saucon Valley takes their inaugural show on the road this weekend to the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament in Williamsport, Pa. This two-day tournament features 24 teams from across the state. The wrestling action kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and will finish Saturday night.

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!