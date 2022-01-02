Marilyn Lee Mayer, 79, of Naples, Fla. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Marilyn Lee Mayer (1942 – 2021)

Marilyn Lee Mayer, 79, of Naples, Fla., died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Mayer Jr., who died Oct. 31, 2017. Marilyn was born in Allentown on Feb. 12, 1942 to the late Henry Alfred and Mary Sevilla (Kelly) Bankhard. She was part of the first graduating class at Dieruff High School in 1960, where she co-authored the words to the school alma mater. Marilyn earned her nursing degree from Sellersville Hospital in 1972, followed by a degree in Critical Care Nursing. She worked for Fresenius Kidney Care in Bethlehem as a Nursing Manager. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time at the lake. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Marilyn was best known for her caring, compassion and charity, and will be most missed by all those she touched. Marilyn was a member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church and the Pelican Marsh Golf Club, both in Naples, Fla.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Christopher R. (Marcia A.) Nagy of Bethlehem, Jonathan K. (Stacy) Mayer of Lake Ariel; sister: Virginia L. (John G. Jr.) Hughes of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Ashleigh, Matthew, William, Maria, Edward, Anthony; sister-in-law: Nancy Mayer (J. Keith Cassidy) of Indiana Township; niece: Emma Cassidy.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Zoom via this link. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. in Hellertown is in charge of the arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy. #480, Columbia, MD 21044 and/or The Mayer Family Renal Transplant Endowed Fund at Lehigh Valley Health Network, 2100 Mack Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.