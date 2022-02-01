17 Homes to Be Built at ‘Vistas at Long Ridge’ in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A new community of single-family homes will soon be taking shape on Long Ridge Drive in Lower Saucon Township, the company that is developing it announced this week.

Rotelle Development Company and its division Rotelle Studio(e) said that Vistas at Long Ridge–which is located at 2670 Long Ridge Drive, Hellertown–includes 17 one to two-and-a-half-acre lots with “scenic views of open fields and woodlands.”

A four-bedroom home ranging in size from 2,900 to 4,000 square feet will be built on each lot, the company said, adding that homebuyers will be able to choose from among five different Rotelle home models.

“We’re excited to begin building Vistas at Long Ridge,” said Cyndi Jacobs, Rotelle sales associate and the site agent for the development. “Each home design can be customized to meet the needs of today’s homebuyer, and includes the opportunity to add an in-law suite, a feature that has become increasingly more popular with the multi-generational housing trend growing during the pandemic.”

Each home is available in Traditional, Farmhouse, Craftsman or Manor models, and home prices range from the high $600,000s to mid-$800,000s, the news release said.

The homes’ custom interiors will include large kitchens and family rooms, owner’s bedroom suites with sitting rooms and walk-in closets, first and second floor laundry room options and full basements, it noted.

“With the changing world and family lifestyles, building your dream home that has all the amenities and comforts you need is now essential,” Jacobs said. “Lower Saucon is the perfect setting for living the lifestyle one is searching for.”

Vistas at Long Ridge was originally slated for condominium ownership, the news releas indicated, but increased demand for large single-family homes in the Lehigh Valley prompted a development change to one with fee simple, single-family lots.

The release also noted that demand for these types of homes is associated with the area’s reputation as “a popular bedroom community for expatriate New Yorkers.”

Vistas at Long Ridge is located in the Saucon Valley School District, and the development is being built off Bergstresser Drive, several miles east of Hellertown borough.

Six homes on Imperial Crest Lane off Longridge Drive adjacent to the new development were constructed by a different builder as part of the Calais at Long Ridge development.