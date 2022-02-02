Another Store Closing in the Outlets at Wind Creek

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The hits keep coming for the Outlets at Wind Creek in Bethlehem, as another business in the mall attached to the Wind Creek Casino prepares to close its doors just days after it was confirmed that the Under Armour outlet on the mall’s upper level had closed.

The closure of the Corningware, Correlle & more store located on the ground floor level was confirmed by a store associate Wednesday, who said the brand is being “dissolved.”

The employee said that only four other such stores would remain nationwide once the Bethlehem outlet is shuttered, and indicated that “most likely” they, too, will be closed.

The Facebook page for Corningware, Correlle & more included no announcements about store closings as of Wednesday, but hadn’t been updated with a new post since last March.

Inside the store in the Outlets at Wind Creek, everything that remained on the shelves was discounted by 50 percent Wednesday, and all sales were final. Signs posted in the store indicated that fixtures in it are also for sale, although they are not being discounted.

Corningware Corelle & more Outlet Stores sell a selection of kitchen accessories, flatware, glassware, crockery, cutlery and various other gadgets and products related to cookery.

“Stores are located in outlet and lifestyle centers across the United States and Canada,” the Facebook page states.

Links to two different company websites–ShopWorldKitchen.com and CorelleBrands.com–that are listed in the outlet stores’ Facebook page About section produced error messages as of Wednesday evening.

However, the store employee said items sold in the outlet store would continue to be available from the company’s online retail partners.

Other businesses located in the Outlets at Wind Creek include Beef Jerky Outlet, Carlo’s Bakery, Coach, Chico’s Outlet, DKNY, Famous Footwear Outlet, GUESS Factory Store, Michael Kors, Steel Magnolia Spa & Salon and Talbots Outlet, according to its directory.

The newest establishment to open inside the mall is Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club.