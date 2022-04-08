Citing ‘Extreme Understaffing,’ Restaurant Closes in Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A downtown restaurant that served both Italian and Mexican cuisine has closed in Hellertown.

Ella’s Ristorante & Pizzeria at 639 Main Street was dark and its doors were locked Friday night, even as a few customers parked in its lot, apparently expecting to dine there.

There were no signs posted on the restaurant’s doors, but according to an update published on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday, the closure had to do with staffing.

“Unfortunately, as of this past Tuesday, we had to shut down our business indefinitely due to extreme understaffing issues,” the update said. “We apologize for any future inconvenience and reservations. We hope you all have a great Easter.”

Ella’s opened in the summer of 2019 in the same building that previously housed a different–but similarly named–Italian restaurant.

Bella’s Ristorante was owned and operated by the Cavataio family, along with an adjacent eatery, Cafe Erica.

The Cavataios sold their business to Ella’s owner Mike Zavaleta in July 2019.

Chef-owner Vincent Cavataio then returned to his family’s restaurant in Richlandtown–Alcamo Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven Pizza–which he currently operates.

In addition to a menu of Italian favorites, Ella’s served Mexican cuisine and offered takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius. The restaurant had also experiemented with offering live music.

An al fresco dining experience was available creekside on its back patio, weather permitting.

Despite the closure, the dining scene in Hellertown remains active, with several new restaurants occupying spaces that were previously vacant.

A Thai eatery recently opened in the 600 block of Main Street in a building that formerly housed a different restaurant.

La Kang Thai Noodles Bar opened in January in the unit that was previously home to Sagra Bistro.

Other nearby restaurants include Wings on Main, Braveheart Highland Pub, and Hana and Nana Coffee, which opened inside the former Mike’s Kids Doggie Shop late last year. Like Mike’s, Hana and Nana’s serves breakfast and lunch in a homey atmosphere.

Located at 501 Main Street, Hana and Nana Coffee is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon, according to their Google profile.