La Kang Thai Noodles Bar Opens in Hellertown

Fans of Pad Thai, Red Curry, Kang Kang Shrimp and other exotic tastes of Thailand are beginning to visit a new Thai restaurant that has opened in downtown Hellertown.

La Kang Thai Noodles Bar opened Thursday at 620 Main Street, Hellertown, in a space that formerly housed Sagra Bistro, which closed in August 2019.

La Kang’s opening was announced in December, and became official once the restaurant’s menu was shared on their Facebook page earlier this week.

Featured on the menu are various appetizers, salads, signature dishes such as Jumbo Lump Crab Fried Rice, curry dishes, rice dishes, and of course, noodle dishes.

Although it wasn’t open in time to participate in the event, La Kang’s opening comes at a fitting time, in the midst of Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week, which continues through Saturday, Jan. 22.

Nineteen establishments in the borough and Lower Saucon Township are participating in Restaurant Week, which is sponsored by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce and offers local residents an opportunity to save while trying out new places.

A second Restaurant Week in Hellertown and Lower Saucon is held each summer.

The owners of La Kang Thai Noodles Bar also operate a second restaurant, La Kang Thai-French Cuisine, on S. Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township.

La Kang Thai Noodles Bar’s hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Facebook page. It is closed Mondays.

For more information about the restaurant, call 484-851-3232, email lakangthainoodle@gmail.com or message La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Facebook.

Sadly, as one new restaurant opened its doors, another in the area closed after less than a year in business. Mama Minniti’s in Salisbury Township announced Tuesday that it would not be reopening, after the eatery was closed temporarily earlier this month.