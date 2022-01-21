Italian Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An Italian restaurant on E. Susquehanna Street in Salisbury Township has closed after less a year in operation, according to a Facebook post by the owners.

The restaurant was temporarily closed twice earlier this month “due to COVID,” posts made to the Mama Minniti’s Facebook page on Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 indicated.

On Jan. 10, the restaurant announced that it would remain closed until Jan. 18.

However, on Jan. 18, the owners broke some sad news to their patrons in the following post:

“Mama Minniti’s will not be re-opening. Thank you to all who supported us through the year! If you recently purchased a gift certificate or have a gift certificate that has not expired, please email us at mamaminnitis@yahoo.com and we will refund your purchase. Thank you!”

Patrons shared their disappointment in comments on the post, but also wished the Minniti family well.

“This news is so sad. We loved your food. The pizza was so great! You will be missed,” commented Christina Sysak.

Brian Stephens called news of the closing “tragic” and said the “food and hospitality were very good.”

“If you ever open at another location please let me know,” he added.

Mama Minniti’s opened in March 2021 and was known for its warm, family atmosphere; menu filled with Italian favorites; pizza; and more.

As the Facebook page noted, “at Mama Minniti’s you can come in early for a diner-style breakfast, dine in or pick up a quick lunch to go and bring the whole family for dinner. We promise you will find something on our menu that will please even the pickiest eater of the family. We have pizza available for dine in, take-out (and) delivery as well as pizza you can take and bake at your home at your convenience.”

As of Friday afternoon the sign outside the restaurant still said “Open,” however the building was empty.