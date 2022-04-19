Man Caught After Fleeing Police Checkpoint in Riegelsville: PSP

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Tom Sofield

A driver who allegedly tried to flee from troopers was captured after being cornered in a business’s parking lot in Riegelsville, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the 21-year-old from Phillipsburg, N.J., was operating a 2002 Saturn when he entered a “regulatory checkpoint” around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday “at a high rate of speed.”

After being ordered to pull over, police said the man fled the checkpoint, and a pursuit through Riegelsville borough ensued.

Ultimately, police said the pursuit ended in a parking lot on Easton Road (Rt. 611) in which the man “became trapped in the corner.”

Although he wasn’t identified in the news release, police said the man was then taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The news release indicated that the incident remains under investigation.