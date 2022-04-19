Robert B. Weychert, 73, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert B. Weychert (1949 – 2022)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert B. Weychert after a 12-year battle with health concerns. He was 73, of Bethlehem Township, and died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Paula (Riley) Weychert. Robert was born in Philadelphia on March 21, 1949 to the late Virginia L. (Brady) Weychert and Robert Weychert. Bob was a physical education teacher at Fountain Hill Elementary School for 35 years, until retiring in 2005. He was a member of Bethany UCC and a charter member of the Bethlehem Township Athletic Association Bulldogs. Bob was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and an avid golfer.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving and supportive wife of 40 years; he is survived by sons: Robert L. (Erin A.) Weychert of West Chester, Curtis R. Weychert of Morehead City, N.C.; sister: Joyce A. (Joseph) Mitchell of Brick, N.J.; and grandsons: Emmett Jack and Grey Pierce. Rest assured that he is now reunited with his canine companion, Maizy.

SERVICE

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main St. (Rear), Hellertown, Pa. Food, beverages and stories will be provided to honor his life. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Tee of Greater Philadelphia (a place to provide positive youth development for students of all ages), care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.