‘Dine in Dimmick’ Brings Food Trucks, Bands to Hellertown Park

An outdoor event featuring local food trucks and sponsored by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds of residents to the borough’s Dimmick Park Saturday, on what turned out to be a gorgeous early June afternoon.

The festival was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and featured live music by Yingling Porter on Tap and The Wonton Soups.

Food vendors included Cone Appetit, Curdzone, Greek Street, Simply Skewered, Big Poppa’s BBQ, Delicious Dogs & More, Stonefield Farm Bakery LLC, Jackie’s French Fries and Kona Ice. Beverage purveyors were Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery and Lost Tavern Brewing.

Check out all the fun that was had at Dine in Dimmick

The festival helped cap off a busy weekend in the Hellertown area which included Saucon Valley High School graduation exercises on Friday and the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.