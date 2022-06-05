‘Dine in Dimmick’ Brings Food Trucks, Bands to Hellertown Park

Dine in Dimmick

Crowds descended on Dimmick Park Saturday for the first-ever Dine in Dimmick Food Festival presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce. The four-hour event featured a bevy of food trucks, wine and beer stands, and live music performed on the park stage. Pictured above, attendees relax while seated at the picnic tables at the pavilion.

An outdoor event featuring local food trucks and sponsored by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds of residents to the borough’s Dimmick Park Saturday, on what turned out to be a gorgeous early June afternoon.

The festival was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and featured live music by Yingling Porter on Tap and The Wonton Soups.

Food vendors included Cone Appetit, Curdzone, Greek Street, Simply Skewered, Big Poppa’s BBQ, Delicious Dogs & More, Stonefield Farm Bakery LLC, Jackie’s French Fries and Kona Ice. Beverage purveyors were Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery and Lost Tavern Brewing.

Check out all the fun that was had at Dine in Dimmick in these photos by Chris Christian.

The festival helped cap off a busy weekend in the Hellertown area which included Saucon Valley High School graduation exercises on Friday and the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

