Congratulations, Saucon Valley High School Class of 2022 (Photos)

The Saucon Valley High School seniors who graduated as members of the Class of 2022 Friday evening had anything but a typical high school experience, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the spring of 2020, when most students were sophomores.

Like the pandemic-era classes that matriculated before them however, the students accepted the health crisis’s challenges with grace and resilience; two qualities that were celebrated during commencement exercises that were held in the school district stadium.

Nearly 200 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas as members of this year’s graduating class, and Saucon Source congratulates all of them, including valedictorian Charlotte Humphreys, and salutatorian and class president Sean Cherry.

The student-selected faculty speaker for the ceremony was Jessica Friday, who teaches AP World History, World Cultures and other courses at Saucon Valley High School.

The student-selected speaker for the Class of 2022 was class secretary Avia Weber.

The members of the Saucon Valley High School Class of 1972 also received special recognition during the ceremony, 50 years after they completed the same rite of passage.

CLASS OF 2022 – Saucon Valley High School

Gregory Daniel Ackerman, Madelyn Elaine Adams, Ava Victoria Albano*, Ernest Kwame Ansanyi, Addison Jane Anthony, Christopher Stephen Arciuolo, Eternal L. Aris, Avery Audet, Mary Crystal Avia, Sage Elizabeth Baldwin, Jennifer Eve Barbera, Annalise N. Barner, Taj C. Bartholomew, Mary M. Beatty, Sarah Berger, Aigar Lev Boltyenkov, Kellie Jo Boyle, Ava Patricia Bracelente, Brooke L. Brinker, Nicholas Dominick Brogle*, Casey Bruchak, Arielle E. Carr, Steven Edward Hu Carr*, Sean Theodore Cherry*, Maggie Chi, Jacob J. Christopher, Jacob R. Clements, Noah Isaac Coffin, Gregory M. Cohen Jr., Michael Joseph Cordes, Kevin Brian Courtney, Ryan Matthew Crookham, Ty Grant Csencsits, Kailea Paige Danubio, Jaivon C. David, Ja’zier Davis, Jiziah Jay Davis, Olivia A. Dedman, Gavin Michael Deutsch, Joseph Cosmo DiRusso Jr., Braedon Zane Easley, Caitlyn Rose Esch, Joseph Exley, Brody Farace, Michael A. FaRannte, Graham M. Fedorowicz, John T. Fenstermacher III, Brendan M. Ferguson*, Joseph Michael Fleming, Garrett W. Fong, Christopher Warren Frey, Ella Rose Frey, Russell Joseph Frey, Alyssa M. Fruscella, Alexandrea Susan Garcia, Damian Michael Garcia, Ana Rose Garippa, Emma Lynn Garrett, Matthew Mark German, Ryan W. Gilbert, Hunter Louis Gress, Trey Jeffery Griffis, Ethan D. Grim*, Kristen Haggerty, James Hall VI, Riley C. Happel, Robert Dylan Harriman, John Gifford Rogers Hart, Ava Rae Hartman*, Evan Alexander Hawk, Katelynn Marie Hazeltine, Jagger Cole Hershey, Katie Lee Hlavinka, Jacob Robert Huber, Charlotte Ann Humphreys*, Emma G. Humphreys*, Micaela Marie Jebitsch*, Kelly Taylor Johnson, Lauren Ashley Kade, Logan Alexander Kade, Jake Michael Kalinchock, Andrew Charles Kehs, Vivian Justine Kelahan, Jaden Kennedy, William John Kline, Storm K. Konopka, Ryan Steven Kozero, Kerin Marie Kozlowski, Rachele Lanza, Gavin John Laudenslager, Abbey Grace Leibert, Catherine S. Leidich*, Aiden Douglas Lenner, Bianca Leonard, Jaylen Rebecca Lesser, Kathleen Maryann Lohr*, Chase C. Mackey, Nicholas J. Magnotta*, Dante Paolo Mahaffey, Ruth Camille Mann Martinez, Cassandra M. Manning, Cael Mitchell Markle, Jack David Marouchoc, Anabella Bella Zurita Martinez, Elijah Hadrian Martinez, Nicholas Alejandro Martinez, Gabriel James Mawson, Lakota Lisalyn McCarty, Molly McMenamy, Katherine Payne Meier, Kaley Melendez, Kayla Lynn Melo, Maia Merriman*, Makayla Destiny Metcalf, Sydney Lee Meyer, Trevor M. Mikuta, Brian John Miller, Gabrielle Lynn Miller, Joshua Caden Mingora, Bryan Joseph Miranda, Nathan Paul Mondschein, Karen Lilybeth Morel, Joseph P. Moser, Carter Scott Myers, David C. Myers, Connor Michael Nicholas, Calista Marie Niescier, Anthony Richard Orlemann, Elisabeth Grace Orwan, Alan OuYang, Kevin Harris Patton, Christopher F. Peterson, Adam Jay Pichel, Sundus Qureshi, David Edward Rach, Grayce Nicole Raven, William James Reccek Jr., Zachary John Redding, Megan Elisabeth Rex, Marlene Marie Reyes, Kaysha Aaliyah Richardson, Raafae A. Rizvi, Hailey E. Robertson*, Edleoned Rodriguez, Julia Nadine Rose, Owen Sherwood Ross, Emma Rose Rudolph, Shanti Ravi Sajnani, Mckenna Morgan Sauerwine, Margaret Kamara Schaffer, Skyra Avery Schoch, Emma Elizabeth Shelby, Austin Douglas Shive, Christian J. Shunk, Bela S. Silverman*, Mason Anthony Delucia Simms, Alexander J. Sipos Jr., Alexander Peter Smith, Erik P. Smith, Matalin J. Smith*, Thomas F. Snyder, Sage Eleanora Spohn, Ellen Charlotte Reilly Stern, Dakota James Strain, Jacob Ryan Stump, Patrick John Sullivan, Alexander Svolos, Forrest T. Swett, Cody D. Swinney, Emma Molly Szydlow*, Kevin James Tiedeman, Daniel S. Tierney, James Arthur Townsend*, Alan C. Transue, Jacob D. Twardzik, Katherine Ardelle Ubriaco, Brennen A. Van Helmondt, Isabella Kathryn VanNorman, Nicholas Anthony Vasiliou, Sophia L. Vautrin, Alexis I. Villaneuva, Nadia A. Villegas, Thomas James Ward, John M. Wargo, Kierra Mykensi Weaver-Kilpatrick, Avia X. Weber*, Andrew D. Weintraub, Dylan Keith Weiss, Cody Richard Yardumian, Nicholas J. Yarembinsky, Adam R. Yurasits, Peyton V. Yurasits, Colin Louis Zavacky, Johanna Christine Zimmerli, Halle J. Zrinski

*Indicates that student graduated with honors

*Indicates that student graduated with honors