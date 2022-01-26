Local Teen Grateful for DYW Scholarship Opportunities

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A local teenager is eager to talk about her recent accomplishments as a participant in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) scholarship program, not only because she’s proud of her achievements, but also because she wants to encourage other girls to take advantage of the opportunities it can provide.

This past weekend, Saucon Valley High School student Avia Weber earned the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2022 along with several other honors, including the Larry Poteat Spirit Scholarship (Miss Congeniality), the Overall Interview Scholarship, the Talent Scholarship (Runner-Up), the Self-Expression Scholarship (Runner-Up) and the Fitness Scholarship (Runner-Up).

“The Distinguished Young Women Program and Miss America Organization have been the place where I won scholarships for my college education, and I think it’s important teens know there are programs like these that exist,” said Weber. “There is a negative stereotype attached to these (organizations), but they offer so many opportunities for personal development and growth. For me, I’ve had the opportunity to develop a passion for service and find inspiration for my nonprofit, The Made of More Project, to uplift the adoption community.”

Weber pointed out that the experience of competing for the scholarships has given her valuable interview skills and “confidence to know what I went in life.”

“Scholarship competitions are so beneficial and offer many opportunities to meet new people and grow professionally, so for any teen considering it I highly recommend trying it,” she said.

As a DYW of Pennsylvania, Class of 2022, Weber will compete at a national event in Mobile, Ala., where she said she’s looking forward to “representing the state amongst some of the nation’s most intelligent teens.”

“Throughout my year I’ll continue promoting the mission of my nonprofit organization,” she added.

To learn more about the Distinguished Young Women scholarship program, visit DistinguishedYW.org.