2022 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map & Guide

The waiting is nearly over. The Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors, Hellertown, will be held this Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township.

This year, more than 115 households and organizations are participating in the community-wide yard sale, which has been held in Saucon Valley for more than 15 years.

For your convenience, you’ll find the addresses for many of the yard sales that will be taking place both mapped and listed below. Note that two Hellertown churches–St. George’s Episcopal Church and Christ Lutheran Church–will be hosting multiple sales.

The weather Saturday should be nearly perfect for outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees forecast.

Happy yard saleing!

Community Yard Sale Map

List of Yard Sale Addresses

1375 3rd Ave, Hellertown

1476 Willowbrook Dr, Bethlehem

1827 Viola Ln, Hellertown

906 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown

456 Maple Rd, Hellertown

1035 Easton Rd, Hellertown

501 Spruce St, Hellertown

920 Easton Rd, Hellertown

150 W Walnut St, Hellertown

308 Cedar Rd, Hellertown

339 Durham St, Hellertown

1034 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown

814 Willow Rd, Hellertown

814 Poplar Rd, Hellertown

215 Constitution Ave, Hellertown

838 Juniper Rd, Hellertown

315 Linden Ave, Hellertown

78 Kiernan Ave, Hellertown

1606 Woodfield Dr, Bethlehem

937 Easton Rd, Hellertown

940 Easton Rd, Hellertown

309 Henry St, Hellertown

338 Northampton St, Hellertown

427 Birch Rd, Hellertown

1209 Easton Rd, Hellertown

409 Willow Rd, Hellertown

102 Ackerman St, Hellertown

839 Maple Rd, Hellertown

2041 Pleasant Dr, Bethlehem

838 Maple Rd, Hellertown

918 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown

346 Ellen St, Hellertown

844 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown

2100 Riverside Dr, Bethlehem

105 Northampton St, Hellertown

545 E Walnut St, Hellertown

915 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown

338 Constitution Ave, Hellertown

450 Maple Rd, Hellertown

115 Kichline Ave, Hellertown

314 Willow Rd, Hellertown

1728 Hill Dr, Bethlehem

1430 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown

1325 Jefferson St, Hellertown

525 Spruce St, Hellertown

980 Juniper Rd, Hellertown

1109 Easton Rd, Hellertown

3536 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem

1125 Easton Rd, Hellertown

3575 North Dr, Bethlehem

120 Constitution Ave, Hellertown

1349 Whitaker St, Hellertown

1540 Bleyler St, Hellertown

186 Front St, Hellertown

756 Easton Rd, Hellertown

880 Poplar Rd, Hellertown

1398 Jefferson St, Hellertown

1647 Zimpfer Ln, Hellertown

1884 Victor Rd, Hellertown

580 Miller St, Hellertown

1853 Viola Ln, Hellertown

326 Durham St, Hellertown

420 Maple Rd, Hellertown

951 Juniper Rd, Hellertown

514 Rentzheimer Dr, Hellertown

2018 Hilltop Rd, Bethlehem

833 Elm Rd, Hellertown

233 Willow Rd, Hellertown

765 Northampton St, Hellertown

1885 Mill Run Ct, Hellertown

1395 2nd Ave, Hellertown

315 Ellen St, Hellertown

502 E Saucon St, Hellertown

730 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown

468 Maple Rd, Hellertown

1023 1st Ave, Hellertown

119 E High St, Hellertown

121 New St, Hellertown

2108 Snyder Ave, Bethlehem

180 Wilson Ave, Hellertown

2145 Wassergass Rd, Hellertown

526 Henry St, Hellertown

1880 Jeanine Way, Hellertown

1737 Reading Dr, Bethlehem

2377 Wassergass Rd, Hellertown

1012 3rd Ave, Hellertown

2120 Johnston Ave, Bethlehem

2196 Kistler Ave, Bethlehem

305 E Walnut St, Hellertown

1062 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown

426 Birch Rd, Hellertown

1250 2nd Ave, Hellertown

182 Front St, Hellertown

2195 Rose Ln, Hellertown

1120 1st Ave, Hellertown

827 Poplar Rd, Hellertown

1781 Reading Dr, Bethlehem

1610 Riegel St, Hellertown

475 Birch Rd, Hellertown

117 New St, Hellertown

204 Durham St, Hellertown

1885 Dartford Rd, Bethlehem

1089 2nd Ave, Hellertown

939 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown

1912 Leithsville Rd, Hellertown

33 Roth Ave, Hellertown

445 Maple Rd, Hellertown

3483 Reservoir Rd, Hellertown

69 Main St, Hellertown – Christ Lutheran Church (Multiple Sales)