2022 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map & Guide

Est. Read Time: 9 mins
The waiting is nearly over. The Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors, Hellertown, will be held this Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township.
This year, more than 115 households and organizations are participating in the community-wide yard sale, which has been held in Saucon Valley for more than 15 years.
For your convenience, you’ll find the addresses for many of the yard sales that will be taking place both mapped and listed below. Note that two Hellertown churches–St. George’s Episcopal Church and Christ Lutheran Church–will be hosting multiple sales.
The weather Saturday should be nearly perfect for outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees forecast.
Happy yard saleing!
Community Yard Sale Map
List of Yard Sale Addresses
1476 Willowbrook Dr, Bethlehem
1827 Viola Ln, Hellertown
906 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown
1035 Easton Rd, Hellertown
501 Spruce St, Hellertown
920 Easton Rd, Hellertown
150 W Walnut St, Hellertown
339 Durham St, Hellertown
1034 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown
814 Willow Rd, Hellertown
814 Poplar Rd, Hellertown
215 Constitution Ave, Hellertown
838 Juniper Rd, Hellertown
315 Linden Ave, Hellertown
78 Kiernan Ave, Hellertown
1606 Woodfield Dr, Bethlehem
937 Easton Rd, Hellertown
940 Easton Rd, Hellertown
338 Northampton St, Hellertown
1209 Easton Rd, Hellertown
409 Willow Rd, Hellertown
102 Ackerman St, Hellertown
2041 Pleasant Dr, Bethlehem
918 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown
844 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown
2100 Riverside Dr, Bethlehem
105 Northampton St, Hellertown
545 E Walnut St, Hellertown
915 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown
338 Constitution Ave, Hellertown
115 Kichline Ave, Hellertown
314 Willow Rd, Hellertown
1430 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown
1325 Jefferson St, Hellertown
525 Spruce St, Hellertown
980 Juniper Rd, Hellertown
1109 Easton Rd, Hellertown
3536 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem
1125 Easton Rd, Hellertown
120 Constitution Ave, Hellertown
1349 Whitaker St, Hellertown
1540 Bleyler St, Hellertown
756 Easton Rd, Hellertown
880 Poplar Rd, Hellertown
1398 Jefferson St, Hellertown
1647 Zimpfer Ln, Hellertown
1884 Victor Rd, Hellertown
580 Miller St, Hellertown
1853 Viola Ln, Hellertown
326 Durham St, Hellertown
951 Juniper Rd, Hellertown
514 Rentzheimer Dr, Hellertown
2018 Hilltop Rd, Bethlehem
233 Willow Rd, Hellertown
765 Northampton St, Hellertown
1885 Mill Run Ct, Hellertown
502 E Saucon St, Hellertown
730 Magnolia Rd, Hellertown
119 E High St, Hellertown
2108 Snyder Ave, Bethlehem
180 Wilson Ave, Hellertown
2145 Wassergass Rd, Hellertown
1880 Jeanine Way, Hellertown
1737 Reading Dr, Bethlehem
2377 Wassergass Rd, Hellertown
2120 Johnston Ave, Bethlehem
2196 Kistler Ave, Bethlehem
305 E Walnut St, Hellertown
1062 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown
827 Poplar Rd, Hellertown
1781 Reading Dr, Bethlehem
1610 Riegel St, Hellertown
204 Durham St, Hellertown
1885 Dartford Rd, Bethlehem
939 Detweiler Ave, Hellertown
1912 Leithsville Rd, Hellertown
3483 Reservoir Rd, Hellertown
906 New Jersey Ave, Hellertown
69 Main St, Hellertown – Christ Lutheran Church (Multiple Sales)
735 Delaware Ave, Hellertown – St. George’s Episcopal Church (Multiple Sales)