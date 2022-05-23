When is the 2022 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Please note: If you are planning to participate in the 2022 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale and you live in Hellertown borough or Lower Saucon Township, you do not need to obtain a yard sale permit. Please see below for additional information.

Just in time to help some residents clear out clutter and others find treasures they perhaps didn’t even know they needed, the Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

The popular event is sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors, Hellertown, and with the exception of 2020–when it wasn’t held due to COVID-19 restrictions–the community yard sale has been an annual tradition for the past 15 years.

The yard sale is open to all residents of both Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, and most years has more than 100 participating households. Saucon Valley businesses are also encouraged to take advantage of the added foot traffic in town that day by hosting sidewalk sales to coincide with the yard sale. Several churches–including St. George’s Episcopal Church and Christ Lutheran Church, both in Hellertown–are offering spaces for rent to individuals who want to set up their sales in the borough.

Normally a yard sale permit is required in Hellertown borough, but the requirement is waived for the Community Yard Sale. Lower Saucon doesn’t have a permit requirement.

To help us help you advertise your sale to the community for free, please complete the form found here. The addresses provided will be used to create a map that will be published on Saucon Source several days before the sale is held on Saturday, June 4. Please complete and submit the form no later than Tuesday, May 31 to be listed.

Residents who wish to advertise their yard sale with a yard sign may obtain one at the Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors office at 186 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., in exchange for a small refundable cash deposit. For more information about the signs, please contact Trish Husted at 610-496-4649 or TrishHustedRealEstate@gmail.com.