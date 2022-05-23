Moravian Music Festival Returns to Bethlehem This Summer

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Registration is now open for the 26th Moravian Music Festival, which will be held July 26-30 live and in person in Bethlehem on the campuses of Central Moravian Church and Moravian University.

The theme of this year’s festival is Jesus Still Lead On, a hymn text that reflects “resilience and optimism as musicians emerge from the restrictions of the pandemic,” a news release from the Moravian Music Foundation said.

Last year, because of public health concerns, the festival planning committee created an online-only festival, focusing on education with content, video and webinars held on the Zoom and YouTube platforms.

This summer, singers and instrumentalists of all ages and all levels are welcome to register for the festival. The release noted that there will be programs for children and youth, including a musical theater production entitled ACTS as part of it. Tuition is free for children and youth.

Registrants may participate in the Festival Chorus or Concert Band and also join a smaller ensemble, such as the trombone choir, steel pan ensemble, new worship ensemble, chamber music or handbell choir.

Two free public concerts will be presented each day during the festival and on Saturday morning. Meal plans and on-campus housing are available, the release said. An early bird registration rate for adults is available until June 1.

Volunteers are needed. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact info@moravianmusic.org.

Complete festival information and details may be found online at MoravianMusicFestival.org.

The history of the Moravian Music Festival dates back nearly 75 years.

“Inspired by the rich treasure trove of music in the archives of the Moravian Church in America, the first Moravian Music Festival was held in 1950 in Bethlehem and led by American-born conductor Thor Johnson,” the release said. “Since then, the Moravians have held more than two dozen festivals in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Bethlehem.”