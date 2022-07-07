Zeigler Family Foundation Invests in Health of Upper Bucks County

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Zeigler Family Foundation recently made a significant investment in the health of Quakertown and surrounding upper Bucks County communities through their support of the Building for a Healthier Tomorrow capital campaign. Their leadership gift is being celebrated with the naming of the main lobby at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus.

“Despite a global pandemic, the campaign has continued to receive overwhelming support. With the help of many community leaders like the Zeiglers, we have reached historic milestones, each one bringing quality healthcare and specialty services closer to home for the residents of the greater Quakertown area,” said Dennis Pfleiger, President of St. Luke’s Quakertown Upper Bucks Campus.

Terry and JoAnn Zeigler’s philanthropy will undoubtedly play a significant role in transforming the landscape of healthcare for patients and families. Established in 2012, Zeigler Family Foundation (ZFF) was inspired by Terry and JoAnn’s personal success story that is deeply rooted in determination and hard work–values they instilled in their children. Terry is the founder and CEO of Datacap Systems Inc., an industry leader that develops and markets electronic payment interfaces for point-of-sale cash registers and business system providers.

Jenelle Ross, Executive Director of Zeigler Family Foundation and daughter to Terry and JoAnn, shared that “ZFF’s mission is to promote financial literacy through educational initiatives, as well as to support organizations that assist individuals and families dealing with short-term and crisis-oriented challenges. This new partnership with St. Luke’s will allow us to expand on that mission and work together to create impactful initiatives for the community’s financial well-being and stability.”

“Our goal is to develop opportunities with organizations like QNB and St. Luke’s to further our reach and help develop the next generation of financially literate employees, entrepreneurs and community leaders,” added Terry.

The St. Luke’s Building for a Healthier Tomorrow Campaign is a $5 million fundraising effort that concluded in June. In recent years, St. Luke’s has invested more than $100 million in the Upper Bucks region; a financial undertaking that reinforces St. Luke’s commitment to keeping care close to home. That commitment would not have been possible without the remarkable generosity of Zeigler Family Foundation and countless other individuals, local businesses, employees, foundations and grateful patients.

“I’m proud and honored that Terry, JoAnn and Jenelle have joined me in supporting St. Luke’s with a shared commitment to improving our community,” said David Freeman, President and CEO of QNB, and chairman of the St. Luke’s Quakertown Upper Bucks Board of Trustees. “St. Luke’s not only plays an integral role in the fabric of our community by providing essential care and leading efforts to bolster population health, but as an economic engine creating opportunities for abundant employment.”

