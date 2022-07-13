Riley T. James, 19, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 1 min

Riley T. James (2002 – 2022)

Riley T. James, 19, of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. Riley was born at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, on Oct. 5, 2002 to Thomas K. James and Laura T. (McCarty) James, both of Hellertown. He enjoyed challenging his friends at chess and beating his dad’s friends at poker. Riley was very artistic, and enjoyed video games and photo-bombing. He prided himself on being a good brother and friend to everyone he touched.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; siblings: Erin B., Meghan D., both of Hellertown, Sofia V.C. of Easton; maternal grandparents: Patrick V. and Valerie (Dornin) McCarty of Coopersburg; paternal grandparents: Robert F. “Jesse” James III and his wife Gail L. of New Smithville and Patricia A. (Cook) Mitchell of Winterville, N.C.; maternal great-grandmother: Josephine (Benderavage) Dornin of Coopersburg; paternal great-grandmother: Margery (Schmidt) James of Williamstown, N.J.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at noon. Casual attire is requested. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

