Hundreds Enjoy 2022 Hellertown Community Day (PHOTOS)

It’s been a few years since Saucon Valley residents have assembled for a Community Day celebration, which made the event held Saturday in Dimmick Park even more special.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a vendor fair, live entertainment, food and fun at Hellertown Community Day 2022, which was put together by an all-volunteer committee that included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, borough council members and staff.

More than 60 business and nonprofit organizations were represented as vendors, many of them offering giveaways, raffles and coupons in addition to information and smiles.

Along with the opening ceremony held at 10 a.m., a special presentation on the bandshell stage was held to honor the owners of Klein’s Service Station in Hellertown, which was recognized for their 60 years of serving the community’s automotive needs.

The business located at 1169 Main Street is known for its old-fashioned customer service, full-service gas pumps, and trusted inspections and repairs, and was also presented with a proclamation by state Rep. Bob Freeman.

Performing during the opening ceremony at Community Day was the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus and the Saucon Valley High School Marching Band. Later in the day, the band Flirtin’ with the Mob rocked the bandshell stage.

Commemorative t-shirts and mugs were available for purchase, as were other souvenirs, but the best takeaway many attendees left with were the memories they made with friends and neighbors.

Photos by Chris Christian