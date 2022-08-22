Hundreds Enjoy 2022 Hellertown Community Day (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins
Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman welcomes guests to the 2022 Hellertown Community Day event held in Dimmick Park Saturday. Standing behind him are Hellertown Borough Council members and borough staff. (Credit: Chris Christian)
It’s been a few years since Saucon Valley residents have assembled for a Community Day celebration, which made the event held Saturday in Dimmick Park even more special.
Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a vendor fair, live entertainment, food and fun at Hellertown Community Day 2022, which was put together by an all-volunteer committee that included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, borough council members and staff.
More than 60 business and nonprofit organizations were represented as vendors, many of them offering giveaways, raffles and coupons in addition to information and smiles.
Along with the opening ceremony held at 10 a.m., a special presentation on the bandshell stage was held to honor the owners of Klein’s Service Station in Hellertown, which was recognized for their 60 years of serving the community’s automotive needs.
Klein’s Service Center was recognized for 60 years of service to the community. The Main Street, Hellertown automotive business and gas station opened in 1962 and remains a trusted name in car repair and for filling up. (Credit: Chris Christian)
The business located at 1169 Main Street is known for its old-fashioned customer service, full-service gas pumps, and trusted inspections and repairs, and was also presented with a proclamation by state Rep. Bob Freeman.
Performing during the opening ceremony at Community Day was the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus and the Saucon Valley High School Marching Band. Later in the day, the band Flirtin’ with the Mob rocked the bandshell stage.
Commemorative t-shirts and mugs were available for purchase, as were other souvenirs, but the best takeaway many attendees left with were the memories they made with friends and neighbors.
Photos by Chris Christian
Local band Flirtin’ with the Mob rocked the bandshell stage in Dimmick Park at Hellertown Community Day.
The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus performs during the opening ceremony for Hellertown Community Day.
State Rep. Bob Freeman presents a proclamation to the Klein family in recognition of their 60 years of owning and operating Klein’s Service Center on Main Street in Hellertown.
The Saucon Valley High School marching band performs on the bandshell stage.
It wouldn’t have been a true celebration of the local community without the beloved Saucon Valley Panther on hand to help excite everyone for football season. The popular mascot is often in attendance at local events throughout the year.
Pitstop the Clown and a furry friend were in attendance.
Above, Ofc. Carl Fischer of the Hellertown Police Department smiles during an agility exercise during Community Day.
Ofc. Carl Fischer of the Hellertown Police Department demonstrates how to jump rope–as he’s “shown the ropes” by a young Community Day attendee and jump-roper.
It was a perfect day to enjoy a frozen treat, with sunny skies and temperatures that approached 90 degrees in Hellertown.
Some of the best seats were in the shade of one of the park’s large trees. Some attendees even brought their own chairs.
A snow-cone was another edible option for those who wanted to cool off with a frozen treat.
Flirtin’ with the Mob took to the stage to perform around noon.
Members of the Legion Riders from American Legion Post 397 were present for the Community Day opening ceremony.
Hellertown American Legion Post 397 Commander Eric Medei claps as he listens to remarks during the opening ceremony.
Some tail-wagging pooches enjoyed the music at Hellertown Communit Day, along with their owners.
The balloons were a hit with the many children who were at Hellertown Community Day.
Lollipops and other sweet treats were also a hit with all ages, but most of all with the youngest in attendance.