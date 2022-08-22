Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene.

Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation deficit of nearly six inches since July 1, plants and trees in the Lehigh Valley and upper Bucks County have been turning on their fall displays early.

In fact, some isolated color was already visible in late July.

Why do leaves change color early?

There are multiple reasons why fall foliage may appear earlier than it normally does, but one of the reasons is the stress that drought-like conditions put on trees. According to a July 2021 story published by MLive.com, drought stress and high temperature stress are both common causes of prematurely colorful autumn leaves.

According to National Weather Service temperature and precipitation data recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport near Allentown, temperatures were 0.8 degrees above average in July, while precipitation was less than half of what it normally is.

July is typically one of the wetter months in eastern Pennsylvania, but July 2022 saw less than 2.5 inches of rain recorded at the airport. Historically, the average total is 5.3 inches.

Rain that was heavy at times finally fell across much of the area late Sunday into early Monday, but whether it represented the start of a moister meteorological trend remains to be seen.

So far this month, the average temperature has been 1.9 degrees above normal. And prior to Sunday, just .19 inches of rain had been measured at the airport, which is three inches less than normal.