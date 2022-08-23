Residents Enjoy Final Dimmick Park Concert of ’22 Summer (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

An unusually dry summer season suddenly turned wet when a rain shower drifted over Hellertown Sunday evening, but residents who were attending a free concert in the borough’s Dimmick Park were still able to enjoy the show that was being performed.

The Little Red Rooster Band was the featured live act, performing blues. Earlier in the summer SteelCreek Band, The Weekenders and ALIAS performed as part of the annual Music in Dimmick Park series presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, the Borough of Hellertown, Steel Club and other local business sponsors.

Seating was on the grass, and attendees had the opportunity to purchase food and drink from an assortment of mobile food and beverage vendors at each performance.

Vendors at Sunday’s concert included La Frikitona LLC, Mon & Mel’s Sweet Scoops Ice Cream, Nick’s BBQ, Hellertown Borough Council in the pavilion snack stand, Black River Farms Winery and Lost Tavern Brewing, with a portion of sales benefiting the series.

Other local businesses that supported this year’s Music in Dimmick Park concert series included ASR Media, Quest Termite & Pest, Embassy Bank, Hellertown Dental Group, Designing Wealth Management by Raymond James, Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Lehigh Valley Crematory Services Inc. and Saucon Valley Bikes.

Photos by Chris Christian