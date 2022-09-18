Nancy A. Shannon, 89, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Nancy A. Shannon (1932 – 2022)

Nancy A. Shannon, 89, of Bethlehem Township died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late H. Harold Shannon and John P. Philippi. Nancy was born in Allentown on Dec. 3, 1932 to the late Maurice and Ruth (Santee) Urban. She was a beloved rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years in Kintnersville until retiring. Nancy was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada. Nancy also enjoyed painting, knitting and reading. Nancy was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician and served with the Riegelsville Emergency Squad. She had also volunteered for many years at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Patrick S. Philippi of Easton, Carolyn A. (Paul Tucker) Philippi of Hellertown, Vincent M. Philippi of Delanco, N.J.; two grandchildren: Nathan and Laura Philippi; niece: Ruth (Russell) Leichliter. She was predeceased by sister: Charlotte J. Armstrong.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Haycock Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.