Shirley H. Sutton, 87, Formerly of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Shirley H. Sutton (1935 – 2022)

Shirley H. Sutton, 87, formerly of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem. She was the wife of LeRoy E. Sutton. Shirley was born in Bethlehem on July 4, 1935 to the late William and Frances ((Yeakel) Homer. She worked at Lehigh University for International Relations, University Press and the computing center until retiring in 1995. Prior work was as an instructor of shorthand and typing at Quakertown High School for evening classes.

SURVIVORS

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, LeRoy E. Sutton; son: Andrew (Linda) Sutton of DuBois; sister: Sandra Kosik of State College; granddaughter: Abigail. Shirley was predeceased by sister: Joan Homer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.