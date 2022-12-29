Marie L. Cless, 91, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Marie L. Cless (1931 – 2022)

Marie L. Cless, 91, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Weston Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was born in Bethlehem on April 29, 1931 to the late Herbert D. and Ethel Louis (McCalley) Cless. Marie was a Travel Consultant at Ollie’s Travel Desk, Bethlehem, for 25 years until her retirement. She worked for several years as a private secretary in New York City and New Jersey. Marie was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and the Friendship Club, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

There are no immediate survivors.

SERVICE

Friends are invited a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.