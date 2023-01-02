Marie S. Pote, 94, Formerly of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Marie S. Pote (1928 – 2023)

Marie S. Pote, 94, formerly of Williams Township, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late William J. Pote, who died Feb. 5, 2018. Marie was born in Berks County, Pa., on Nov. 28, 1928 to the late Mark Henry Snyder and Ruth Faust Hemmerly. She did clerical work for Curtis Publishing in Philadelphia and Mobil Oil Co. in Paulsboro until retiring and raising her children. Marie was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed cooking, baking and cryptograms.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Jeffrey S. (Janet) of Easton, Janelle P. (Jeffrey T.) Buxton of Yardley; siblings: Edna Searle of Pequea, Pa., Carol (Robert) Parks of Englewood, Fla.; 2 granddaughters: Jillian Pote and Jennifer Buxton. She was predeceased by siblings: Dale, Elaine Smith.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3245 Oakland Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 12 noon. The interment will be at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, N.J. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie’s name may be made to the memorial fund at Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3107, Bethlehem, PA 18017.